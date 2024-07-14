Xai Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $87.62 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.31581018 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $25,501,944.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

