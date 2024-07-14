Wrapped Pulse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $362.03 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,682,489,552,524 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,682,113,401,763.344. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004257 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $2,209,477.85 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.