Wrapped Matic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.07 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,781,971 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 143,397,829.94463822. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.51005394 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3332 active market(s) with $13,275,897.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

