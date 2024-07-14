Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Short Interest Update

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 522,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $5,757,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE WS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $34.87. 197,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

