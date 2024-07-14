Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $499.00 million and approximately $101.46 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,621,444 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 273,016,775.3690405 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.79842549 USD and is down -8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $144,681,079.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

