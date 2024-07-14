Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

