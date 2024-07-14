WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $34,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $6,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

