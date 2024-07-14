Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $264.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.