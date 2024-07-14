Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $97.50 to $127.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,913,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

