Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $81,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,491,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 1,474,806 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $36,237,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.28. 5,489,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

