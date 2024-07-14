Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 145,185 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.