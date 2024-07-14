Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $107.50

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.