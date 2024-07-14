Wells Fargo & Company Increases Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $100.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.