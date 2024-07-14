Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $85.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.