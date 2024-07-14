Wells Fargo & Company Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $43.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.46.

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IP opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

