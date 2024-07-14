WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.98 million.

