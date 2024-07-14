WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $129.72 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03625026 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,007,426.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

