Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $16.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $2,487,377.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

