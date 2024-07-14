Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.25. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 192,693 shares changing hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
