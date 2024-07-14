VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
VOXX International Price Performance
VOXX International stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VOXX International
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
Featured Stories
