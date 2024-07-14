VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

