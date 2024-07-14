Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNO. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE VNO opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

