VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 61,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

