Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Bank of America

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.