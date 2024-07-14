Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

