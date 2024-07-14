Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$21.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

