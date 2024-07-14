Velas Price Reaches $0.0076 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $19.73 million and $646,589.94 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00043668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,065,912 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

