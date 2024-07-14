VeChain Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $33.61 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 80,985,041,177 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

