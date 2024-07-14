VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.84. 3,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $177.68.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.