Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes $3.30 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Equinix comprises 8.1% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $804.84. 466,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,396. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.69.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

