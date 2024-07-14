Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URG opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $435.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

