Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Team Hewins LLC owned about 2.11% of Upexi at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPXI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

