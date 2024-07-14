Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.