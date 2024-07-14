United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

