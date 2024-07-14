Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $941,441.04

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $941,441.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.00615216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00067922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10373115 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,013,789.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

