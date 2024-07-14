U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Update

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 196,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

U Power Trading Up 6.8 %

UCAR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. U Power has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $693.00.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

