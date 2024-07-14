U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Update

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 196,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
U Power Trading Up 6.8 %
UCAR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. U Power has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $693.00.
