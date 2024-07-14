Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

