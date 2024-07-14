Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

