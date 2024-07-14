Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

