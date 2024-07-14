Turbo One Day Volume Reaches $77.51 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Turbo has a total market cap of $237.99 million and $77.51 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Turbo has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00353218 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $68,100,917.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

