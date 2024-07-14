TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 231,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

