Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 544,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,283. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $707.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

