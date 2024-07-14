Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 434,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.