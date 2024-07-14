Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of TMQ opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
