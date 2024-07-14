Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider John C. Rigg Sells 425,500 Shares

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider John C. Rigg sold 425,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £4,255 ($5,450.24).

Triad Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 305 ($3.91) on Friday. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.75 million, a PE ratio of -7,625.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

