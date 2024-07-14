Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.76.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

