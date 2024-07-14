Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $385.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $343.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.86 and its 200-day moving average is $296.55. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

