Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

