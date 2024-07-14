Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
TSQ stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
Insider Activity at Townsquare Media
In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.