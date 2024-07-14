Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 393,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 453.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 789,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.