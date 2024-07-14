TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.