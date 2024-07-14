TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.