Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 6,556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Trading Down 6.8 %
TNGCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
About Tongcheng Travel
