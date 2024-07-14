Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 6,556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Trading Down 6.8 %

TNGCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

