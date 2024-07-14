Toncoin Price Tops $7.32 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $25.00 billion and approximately $169.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00012206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,994.34 or 0.99989439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,983,052 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,960,619.199978 with 2,506,911,210.986349 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

